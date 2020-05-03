CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Bloodstains on a lampshade in the living room and in the kitchen -- a sign that Susan Mauldin could have been attacked and killed inside her home, just as neighbors feared.

"There is no way she would have gone willingly," said friend Pat Ritchie.

Ritchie says the new details, released in an affidavit, show a calculated plan by Corey Binderim to kill Mauldin, who had hired him to remodel a bathroom.

The documents reveal two days before Mauldin was reported missing, Binderim was buying concrete and construction bags at a Fleming Island Home Depot.

Surveillance video shows Binderim arriving at Mauldin's home, backing into her garage and leaving a few minutes later.

Binderim was also seen dumping about 300 pounds of debris at the Rosemary Solid Waste Management Facility later that morning.

Ritchie is second-guessing her conversations with Mauldin about Binderim.

"Afterthoughts. What you should have done and what you wish you could have done, but didn't," Ritchie said.

Susan Mauldin went missing in October.

Clay County Sheriff's Office

Another woman, who spoke with us anonymously, says she hired Binderim to work on her home garage at the same time he was working on Mauldin's home.

"He went to Home Depot and got two bags of concrete and said that they were for my job and I never had any concrete work done at my home," the woman told First Coast News.

The documents also note a K-9 search of a storage unit owned by Binderim.

Detectives say dogs indicated the smell of decomposition and items belonging to Mauldin were found inside.

For Ritchie, Binderim's arrest provides some peace.

"She was such a wonderful, wonderful gal and this brings closure," Ritchie said.

Binderim is being held on no bond for the murder charge. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 24.