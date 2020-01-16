New details have been released Thursday regarding the incidents that led up to the arrest of a retired Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer, who faces charges for reportedly committing several sex crimes against children, including capital sexual battery.

James M. Trejbal, 67, who retired from JSO in 1999, is facing two counts of capital sexual battery. Trejbal also faces 11 counts of lewd/lascivious molestation on a victim younger than 12, and four counts of lewd/lascivious molestation on a victim ages 12 to 15, according to police.

According to police documents, Trebjal engaged in sexual acts and inappropriately touched one victim starting when the child was 8-years-old and continuing until the child was 10-years-old.

Police were made aware of this by a complainant on Dec. 27, 2019, the police documents said. The complainant told police she was aware of two victims, but an investigation revealed additional victims, according to police records. Police said they also identified other recent sexual offenses.

On Jan. 9, Trejbal turned himself into the Police Memorial Building at 501 E. Bay Street. He was arrested and isn't eligible for bond. He waived his first court appearance which was set for Jan. 10.

JSO believes that all possible victims have been identified. Anyone with information relating to the case is asked to call their non-emergency number at 904-630-0500, or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous. You could be eligible for up to a $3,000 reward.