June officer-involved shooting on the Northside was gang related, report indicates

The arrest reports indicate that this incident was gang-related.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people have been arrested following an officer-involved shooting on the Northside back in June, according to records obtained by First Coast News.

JSO said no officers were injured during the shooting.

Curtez Williams, 18, and Jarvis Jones, 19, were arrested on June 25 as a result of the incident. William Bell, 19, was arrested Sept. 22.

Bell was charged with one count of aggravated assault, Jones was charged with one count of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and Williams was charged with one count of carrying a concealed firearm.

Police say the incident happened at De Paul Drive and Westmar Road around 9:30 p.m. when JSO was conducting surveillance on a wanted person for a firearm-related charge.

JSO reported seeing two people leave a house, one armed with a rifle, approach a police vehicle in an unmarked car. The detective inside the vehicle reportedly activated emergency red and blue lights to show the two people he was a member of law enforcement.

The detective reportedly got out of the car and the two individuals pointed gun at him. The detective then fired multiple rounds but nobody was hit by gunfire.

The two individuals ran towards the house.