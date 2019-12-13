First Coast News has learned the identities of the three men taken into police custody following an officer-involved shooting in the Moncrief area Thursday night.

James Davis, 18, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer, and trespassing.

Traytavious Martin, 18, was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement, possession of a weapon of ammunition, carrying a concealed firearm, trespassing, and resisting officer without violence.

Michael Pratt, 18, was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, trespassing and resisting officer without violence.

RELATED: Three in police custody following officer-involved shooting in Moncrief

During a news conference, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said its detectives were investigating a recent shooting involving gang violence when they noticed a suspicious vehicle near Lem Turner Circle around 3:40 p.m.

JSO said the vehicle took off when detectives flashed their police lights. When the vehicle stopped, the driver rear-ended an undercover police vehicle, police said.

The three people inside then jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot in different directions. One was armed and went west on Lem Turner Road, police said.

Police followed the armed suspect and ordered them to stop, police said. The suspect kept going and turned toward police with a weapon in their hand, at which point the officer fired one round from his handgun at the person and missed, police said.

The person ran, fell into a ditch and was apprehended, police said. The other two suspects were apprehended near where the vehicle stopped.

Pratt was found by a K-9 officer with JSO, and sustained a bite. He was treated on scene and taken to jail along with the other suspects.

Traytavious Martin, Michael Pratt, Gary Davis

JSO