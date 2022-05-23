New details released after Jacksonville man charged with murder, criminal conspiracy in 2020 death

Police say through their investigative efforts, Owen Maoma Laureano Cosme, 19, was identified as the suspect and charged.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New details have emerged surrounding a triple murder in which a suspect was just arrested, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

An arrest report says on July 23, 2020, patrol officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 400 block of Century 21 Drive in reference to a reported shooting.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers reportedly located a person on the ground, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics from Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded and pronounced the person dead on scene.

Soon thereafter, homicide detectives responded and began investigation. Later, the deputy medical examiner conducted an autopsy on the dead person's body. The report says the deputy medical examiner ruled the deceased victim's cause of death as "gunshot wounds of the head with perforations of the skull and brain" and ruled the manner of death as homicide.

One of the people interviewed told police that just before the fatal shooting, the person who died left the apartment and walked outside. The interviewee said he heard what he believed at the time to be fireworks.

The interviewee opened the front door of the apartment, intending to tell the victim that it was too late in the evening for fireworks, when he saw a man approaching the victim from the Southside of the apartment building.

That's when the shooting reportedly took place.

Police say 24 forty caliber casings were recovered by crime scene investigators at the homicide scene.

Investigators found video that shows two masked men approaching the homicide scene on foot immediately before the crime.

Police say one man was outfitted all in black, dressed in a hooded sweatshirt and black pants. The man outfitted in all black appeared to have a small, thin frame and was short in statute, police said. Police say the other man, taller in stature than the first man, was dressed in a red hooded sweatshirt and light-colored jeans.

Both men were wearing white masks over their faces, police say.

On Feb. 8, 2021, officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were actively patrolling the area when they heard numerous gunshots. Ultimately, investigators discovered three people dead from apparent gunshot wounds on scene.