'I have candy in the backseat:' New details released about wanted suspect who reportedly lured teens in Jacksonville

First Coast News has obtained documents that shed new light on two cases involving an alleged predator who was luring teenage girls into his vehicle on Jacksonville's Westside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says in one instance, a sexual assault occurred.

Police are still looking for the man, who is described as a mixed or bi-racial male, with a deep voice and green eyes.

In the first incident, JSO says an 11-year-old girl was walking in the area of Chaffee Road and Old Plank Road. As she walked towards her home, police say a red vehicle reportedly drove up from behind and stopped next to her.

The teen said the man yelled out that there was "candy in the back seat of my car, if you want to get in."

A witness saw the interaction as he was walking down the street to pick up the teen. The witness told police he told the man to leave, and he drove away.

The vehicle was described by police as a newer model, red 4-door crossover or SUV type vehicle with no window tint on the front windows. There may have been a dent on the front corner of the driver’s side of the vehicle.

During the second incident, JSO says a 16-year-old female victim was walking in the Jones Road and Garden Street area.

As she walked, she says a red mid-sized vehicle reportedly drove past her, turned around, and approached her.

An incident report says the driver began talking to the teen, telling her how pretty she was. It was at that time that the teen turned to leave the area and as she did, she said she heard footsteps coming from behind her.

Police say the suspect grabbed her and forced her into the vehicle. She was unable to escape the vehicle due to the interior front passenger door handle being missing, JSO said.

The incident report says the suspect drove to a wooded area of Cisco Gardens Park where the sexual battery took place.

The report says the teen was handed a McDonald’s drink cup and asked to get water. The report says as soon as the teen got out of the vehicle, the man drove away.

She dropped the cup by a tree and walked to the fire station where she said she had been dropped off and needed a ride home, the report said. The sheriff’s office was called because firefighters reportedly felt something wasn’t right.

The man was later described as a taller young adult with a deep voice. The report says he was wearing a black ski mask with the eyes and mouth area cut out.

He was reportedly wearing a black, short-sleeved, plain t-shirt, black pants and red, Air Force Ones. He had a gold belt with a large, belt buckle with diamonds on it, the report says.

The suspect was also said to have tattoos on his left arm that appeared to be a dragon and roses.

Anyone having any information on either of these crimes is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.