Children of murdered Jacksonville radio personality Tasheka Young found inside apartment when body discovered, report says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Disturbing new details have emerged after a Jacksonville radio personality known as "Tysheeks" was reportedly murdered at the Mission Pointe apartments on Saturday.

Tasheka Young, or "Tysheeks" had previously worked as a broadcaster for Jacksonville's Power 106.1 Tru Hip Hop station. She was also a mother.

An arrest warrant states that Young’s mother was the one to find her unresponsive and bloody while her 1-year-old and 3-year-old children were inside the residence.

Bursey Jerome Armstrong, 33, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the incident, JSO said.

An arrest warrant states that officers responded to 12450 Biscayne Boulevard after a 911 call, where the complainant found Young lying on the bedroom floor bloody and unresponsive.

JFRD arrived on scene and pronounced the victim dead.

The victim’s mother, Olivia Young, told police that she speaks to her daughter daily, and she was not able to reach her. She became more concerned when she was called by Armstrong, the victim’s children’s father, who said he was also unable to reach the victim.

Young advised that the relationship between Tasheka and Armstrong is violent and that Tasheka told her that Armstrong held a gun to her head about two weeks ago.

She reportedly told police that she arrived at the apartment at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and used the key to go inside. When she walked into the apartment, she told police she observed damage to the door threshold, that appeared to have been caused by the door being kicked in.

She says she also found the couple’s two children, ages 1 and 3, inside the apartment.

The arrest warrant says research of Armstrong Jr. revealed a documented history of domestic violence.

While officers were on the scene of the homicide, Armstrong returned to the apartments and was detained by the police. Armstrong was interviewed at the Police Memorial Building and provided consent to download his cell phone.

As a result of the download, detectives say they discovered numerous texts and photos that show the volatile history of the relationship to include photos of a gun and a knife.

During the interview, Armstrong allegedly told detectives that he had not been to the victim’s apartment since Friday, July 13. Armstrong reportedly said that he was given a ride to the apartment by his stepfather, and that he was staying with his mom and step-father at their home in Middleburg.

Armstrong was asked by police if he had a key to the victim’s apartment and he reportedly replied that he did and that it was located in a bag in a bedroom he is staying in at his parents’ house.

Upon execution of the search warrant at his parent's house, police say several pieces of evidence were discovered.

Behind the stairs, the detectives say they observed what appeared to be clothing items. Police say they looked inside the hole and observed what appeared to be the bottom end or magazine of a black handgun. The Evidence Technician photographed and removed the clothing from under the stairs. Police say the clothing appeared to have blood on it.

Police say the Evidence Technician also removed a Glock 43x 9mm from the hole at the base of the stairs.

Due to the discovery of the weapon and bloody clothing found, Armstrong was returned to the station to continue questioning.

Armstrong was later charged with murder.