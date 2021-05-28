New details in case of former JSO official facing animal cruelty charges

An arrest report says former JSO Assistant Chief Robert Drummond abandoned the dog because it was old, blind and defecating in the house.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Assistant Chief Robert Drummond waived his first court appearance Friday following his arrest on animal cruelty charges.

A police report released Friday alleges that Drummond abandoned his dog after attempting to get the animal euthanized. Drummond told officers the vet was "taking too long" and he decided to leave, the report says.

Drummond was seeking euthanasia for the dog due to "her age, being blind, deaf, and going to the bathroom in the house," according to the report.

Sources told First Coast News the dog was left in a dumpster. The report is heavily redacted and does not indicate where the dog was found, only that it was discovered "behind Krystal fast food restaurant at 5808 Normandy Blvd." on Monday by a "transient person."

The report says the person's identity is "unknown" but that "he found water and began dumping it on [the dog] to cool her down. He found a small bowl and offered her water, and then he called the police."

The report says Animal Care and Protective Services responded and found a medium-sized white/brown/tan female dog with no collar or tags that "appeared to be a senior and advanced in years."

Animal Control was able to find the dog's microchip, and find the dog's alleged owner, Drummond.

"It should be noted that the vet at Aspca stated that Sheeba had a good quality of life other than being old Sheeba had no medical issues," the report says.