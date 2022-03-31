New charge for Glynn County day care director, accused of slapping child to the ground

A warrant application hearing involving the child's mother, Shay Lee, brought the additional charge upon the defendant.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The former director of The Kids Nest Learning Center in Brunswick went back to jail Thursday after allegedly slapping a three-year-old girl at the day care earlier this month.

Manjeet Grant, 49, is being held on $10,000 bond on a charge of cruelty to children or criminal negligence that causes excessive physical or mental pain.

On March 15, Manjeet Grant was arrested and charged with battery for allegedly slapping the girl at the day care. She bonded out the same day.

In the state of Georgia, people can fill out warrant applications and then ask a judge to issue a warrant if they can prove probable cause. That’s what the little girl’s mother did Thursday, and she won.

When the girl’s mother told the story before the court, there were gasps.

Manjeet Grant’s attorney, Adrienne Browning, said, “we didn’t agree with the judge’s ruling, but we respect it. It’s a very low standard [for first degree].”

Manjeet Grant’s husband, Charles Grant, the owner of the day care, testified on her behalf. He said he “immediately terminated” his wife and took away her shares of the company. He also said he contacted Lee the day of the incident and apologized, but realized it didn’t excuse what happened.

He says the day care had 11 children stop attending since the incident, but also gained some. Charles Grant said at the time of the incident, his wife was the standards' operation manager, but had been the director a month before.

Cassandra Patterson, an employee at the day care, also testified on Grant’s behalf. She said the little girl was brought to her the day of the incident shortly afterwards, and she didn’t see any marks on her.

She also said she never saw Manjeet Grant hurt any other child.

Grant’s attorney argued that the warrant application hearing for probable cause this was premature since the incident is still under investigation.

Judge R. Flay Cabiness disagreed, saying that it’s not premature in this case, and it’s what they do in warrant application hearings. The judge also said there’s evidence that says the toddler was hit, via the arrest report.

As far as the other battery charge is concerned, Glynn County police are still investigating the incident.