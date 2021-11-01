Ex-Navy commander's prison term postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

A former Gitmo commander was due to report to federal prison next week following his conviction for obstructing justice and lying to investigators.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The related video in this story is from an earlier report.)

A former Navy commander convicted on federal charges of lying and obstruction of justice will remain out prison – for now.

Capt. John Nettleton, former commander of Naval Base Guantanamo Bay, was supposed to report to prison next week for his role in the 2015 disappearance and death of Christopher Tur, a civilian worker on base.

Tur was found floating in the waters of Guantanamo Bay following a fistfight with Nettleton. Nettleton was not charged in Tur’s death but was convicted of lying to conceal both the bloody brawl and his extramarital affair with Tur’s wife. He was also convicted of six counts of obstructing justice, lying to investigators and concealing material facts from investigators.

According to a filing in his case Mondy, due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the South Carolina prison where he was to serve his 24-month sentence can no longer accept inmates. Nettleton’s new date to report to prison is March 1.