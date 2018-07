Neptune Beach Police are looking for the armed robbery suspect who reportedly robbed The Loop restaurant just blocks from the police station.

According to police the suspect was seen wearing a VANS hoodie and was last seen driving a silver Ford Fusion. Surveillance photos have been released.

Loop Armed Robbery suspect; distinctive black hoodie with 'Vans' logo on the front and white dash-patterns on the sleeves. Last seen driving a Silver Ford Fusion.



Anyone with information can be eligible for a reward and remain anonymous. @FCCrimeStop pic.twitter.com/JiyOe8gdCo— Neptune Beach Police (@NeptBchPolice) July 25, 2018

