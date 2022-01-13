Neptune Beach Police search for burglars caught camera stealing child's bike

The homeowner believes the garage was left open for less than 15 minutes when the suspected burglars entered.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Neptune Beach Police Department is searching for two people who were caught on camera stealing children's toys from a garage.

The two suspected burglars stole a child's bicycle and skateboard.

The bike is described as a youth 20" Gravity 'Salty Dog' black beach cruiser for a child 5-8 years old. The skateboard is described as a 'Sector 9' longboard with 'Third Kind' multicolored lights under deck, according to officials.

