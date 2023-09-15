Neptune Beach police looking for man who set porch on fire

Police say the man they're searching for is allegedly involved in "numerous cases of arson and criminal mischief" in the Kings Road and Nightfall Drive area.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The Neptune Beach Police Department is looking for a man who was caught on video lighting a porch on fire at a home Thursday morning as the incident was posted to the police department's Facebook page.

The post states that the unidentified man is allegedly involved in "numerous cases of arson and criminal mischief" in the Kings Road and Nightfall Drive area in Neptune Beach. The incidents occurred between 12:15 a.m. and 1:15 a.m., the post states.

At the location of the incident caught on camera, home surveillance video shows the man approaching the front door of the home, holding an object on fire. The man appears to be a "medium to heavy-set white male with a long beard, wearing glasses, a grey shirt, black shorts and is seen walking barefoot," the post states. Police say the man is unknown to the resident at the home.