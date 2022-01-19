Nephew of Camden County Sheriff charged after meth, fentanyl and guns allegedly found inside home

Deputies say over 13 pounds of methamphetamine, six ounces of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and 17 firearms were reportedly found inside a home, according to deputies.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The nephew of the Camden County Sheriff has been hit with multiple drug charges after deputies reportedly found drugs and over a dozen weapons inside a home, according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

Austin James Proctor, 31, was charged with three counts of attempted trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.

Deputies say over 13 pounds of methamphetamine, six ounces of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and 17 firearms were reportedly found inside a home, according to deputies.

He was given no bond.

Camden County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Austin Proctor is the nephew of Sheriff Jim Proctor, who is currently in Atlanta at the Georgia Sheriff’s Conference. Sheriff Proctor was notified of the arrest on Saturday.