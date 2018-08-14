JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was shot during a domestic dispute by her husband, neighbors told First Coast News.
JSO said they were called the Villas at Kings Crossing, an apartment complex at 7241 Old Kings Rd. S. in reference to a shooting.
When police arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
JSO said the suspect - identified as the husband by neighbors - left the scene, but returned.
Neighbors said when he returned, he cried "I shot my wife" before he was arrested.
At this time, no other information was released.
Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.