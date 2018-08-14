JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was shot during a domestic dispute by her husband, neighbors told First Coast News.

JSO said they were called the Villas at Kings Crossing, an apartment complex at 7241 Old Kings Rd. S. in reference to a shooting.

@JSOPIO confirms a woman has been shot and taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries following a domestic dispute. The suspect left the scene and then returned. He is now in custody. It happened at Kings Crossing Apartments on the Southside. @FCN2go #gmj pic.twitter.com/cwigZ3DE99 — Kamrel J. Eppinger (@KAMRELTV) August 14, 2018

When police arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

JSO said the suspect - identified as the husband by neighbors - left the scene, but returned.

Neighbors said when he returned, he cried "I shot my wife" before he was arrested.

Neighbors tell me the shooter was the victim’s husband. They also say when he returned to the crime scene he was crying and admitted to the shooting Here’s video that was taken by a neighbor of the suspect being arrested @FCN2go https://t.co/df47XYz2Nq — Kamrel J. Eppinger (@KAMRELTV) August 14, 2018

At this time, no other information was released.

