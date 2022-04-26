Neighbor says man and woman found dead in Northside home 'seemed like they were nice people'

Manuel Smith, who has called his neighborhood home for more than 20 years, says he's dismayed by the situation because it happened so close.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After two people were found fatally shot on Jacksonville's Northside Tuesday, one neighbor tells First Coast News that the incident comes as a shock as the couple had only moved in about a year ago.

Manuel Smith lives in the neighborhood on Hollings Street.

"I just talked to her on Sunday. It was all good," Smith said. "Seemed like they were nice people."

Smith, who has called his neighborhood home for more than 20 years, says he's dismayed by the situation because it happened so close. He said the couple usually kept to themselves but were cordial.

While there isn't a suspect in this case, authorities said it is not ruling it a murder-suicide while the investigation is still ongoing.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says it received a call around noon for a welfare check. Authorities said one of the victim's co-workers inquired because she did not show up to work.

JSO said the caller could not reach out her by phone, and it was "extremely out of character" for her not to show up to work.

Police say when no one answered the door, they started looking around the house and through the windows. That's when authorities say they saw a man and a woman inside laying on the ground.