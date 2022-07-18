'First time I've seen someone shot:' Neighbor reacts to shooting that injured 2 children on San Pablo

Police say a 13-year-old grabbed a gun from a safe while he and two siblings were home alone.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A shooting at an apartment off San Pablo Road in Jacksonville nearly ended in tragedy.

Police say a 13-year-old got access to a gun safe, and shot himself in the hand and 10-year-old brother in the leg.

The upstairs neighbors were expecting a quiet night in, but instead were forced to spring into action.

"I think around 7:30 p.m. or 8:00 p.m., we heard a loud noise," said Demetrius Kennon, who called 9-1-1.

Kennon, a First Coast News employee, was enjoying a quiet anniversary weekend with his wife and father-in-law.

It turned out to be an anniversary they'll never forget.

"We heard that, then a scream right after that," said Kennon. "Went downstairs, started banging on the door, still heard the screaming."

Kennon had never seen a gun shot wound in his 23 years in the military, but that all changed when he got in his neighbor's apartment.

Police say a 13-year-old got into a gun safe, and shot his hand.

The bullet didn't end there, with his ten-year-old brother nearby.

"We had to stop him and check him and ask him, 'Hey, are you okay?' He said, 'I think I have a little scratch on my hip,'" said Kennon. "He lifted his shorts and that's where the gunshot was."

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is still investigating the case, and has not said how the 13-year-old got into the safe or why he fired a shot.

Mark Baughman, a crime expert for First Coast News says he sees these situations far too often.

"I think you have to measure each child differently," said Baughman. "Obviously, if you're not exposing them to the weapon, they haven't been on a range to shoot it, and they don't have that respect for it, then you shouldn't give them accessibility to it."

A Florida statute requires guns be locked up securely or have a trigger lock if they are in reasonable reach for a kid under 16.

"Once you accept that responsibility of a gun, it stays with you," said Baughman. "Even when the gun is not with you, you have that responsibility."

Kennon is hoping his next anniversary is memorable for different reasons.

"I'm glad we were there," said Kennon. "I'm glad we were home because we could've been out doing anything else."

Police have not announced any charges at this point.