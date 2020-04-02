JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two triple shootings that happened during Super Bowl Sunday.

One happened at the Vista Landing apartments on the Northside, the other during a Super Bowl party on Plymouth Street, according to police.

A woman who lives across the street says she heard at least ten gunshots before she walked outside and saw the suspect’s car back out of the driveway and was pursued by police.

Dana Spence was sitting in the living room with her husband as her six-year-old son slept nearby.

“We thought it was celebratory, and then we heard a 'pop pop pop pop pop,'” Spence said.

Spence went outside after hearing the second round of gunfire.

“A man was laying in the yard," she recalled. " A friend was over him, was saying ‘Will get up’ and he wasn’t getting up.”

According to police, they received a call for shots fired around 11:45 pm on Sunday night to the home in the 4800 block of Plymouth Street.

When they arrived a vehicle fled the scene, police followed it until it crashed and flipped several times.

Investigators say one man was “roughing up” another man’s girlfriend. A second man intervened. The woman was shot in the face and leg. Of the two men, one was shot in the groin and the other was shot in the stomach.

Police have not said which injury the suspect had. The Sheriff’s Office did not give the severity of those injuries.

In a separate incident, police say that three men were shot at an apartment complex at 5020 Cleveland Road.

JSO said at 5:09 pm, officers arrived at the Vista Landing Apartments where they found one man with a gunshot wound to the leg. That man was taken to the hospital.

Shortly after, a second man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm. A third man arrived with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to police.

Those men had non-life threatening injuries and are cooperating with police, JSO said.

Spence says she is fearful of her son’s safety.

She says her son would play with the kids who live at the home where the shooting happened late Sunday night.

“They seem to treat my son well, they play fairly and all that, it’s still mind-blowing that this happened just across the street from my house,” Spence added.

Police did not release the conditions of the people hurt in the Plymouth Street shooting.

The victims in the other shooting are cooperating according to JSO.