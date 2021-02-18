Man accused of murdering Bonefish Grill coworker agrees to 40-year prison term

Lee Rodarte pleaded guilty to murdering onetime girlfriend Savanah Gold outside the Mandarin restaurant where both worked, and agreed to a 40-year sentence.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video with this story is from a prior report.

A man accused of murdering his onetime girlfriend and dumping her burned body in a Westside pond pleaded guilty Thursday in exchange for a negotiated sentence of 40 years in prison.

Lee Rodarte, 32, previously admitted killing 21-year-old coworker at the Bonefish Grill in Mandarin in August 2017, but said he did so in self defense.

In exchange for his guilty plea to second degree murder, prosecutors dropped charges of abuse of a dead body and tampering with evidence.

Gold was reported missing on Aug. 2 when she didn't show up to work, where Rodarte was her manager. Family members received text messages saying she was running away.

One read, "Hey I just eanted to tell you and mom I met a really great guy and we are running away together I love him and we are leaving to ight ill call you later when we get tk where we are glong."

Her brother received a text that said, "Heyi quit im leavingwith my boyfriend i cant do this shit anything im fine justwant to get away"

After initially denying having anything to do with her disappearance, Rodarte confessed to killing her in self defense after he said she attacked him. He led police to her burned body, dumped in a lake on Club DuClay Drive, three days later.