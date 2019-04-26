Deputies are looking for a man in Nassau County who has a warrant out for attempted murder and armed robbery.



The Nassau County Sheriff's Office says they're looking for Christian Edwards who also goes by the name of "Chris B" or " Breezy Edwards." Deputies say that he's from Saint Pauls, North Carolina but frequently travels to Florida, especially the Nassau County area.



Authorities say may also regularly travel to the Fayetteville, or Lumberton North Carolina areas, as well as parts of South Carolina.

Edwards is described as being a black male, 6', with brown eyes and black hair.



If you recognize this fugitive or have information that could lead to arrest, deputies are asking you to NCSO Detective Herrington at 904-548-4003 or the NCSO Non-Emergency number at 904-225-5174. Reference Case number 2019-37272.

***If you want to remain anonymous and report a crime tip, please call the First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477). You can also enter tips online at www.fccrimestoppers.com. ***

NCSO