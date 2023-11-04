Video: Nassau County woman charged after swerving with child in car

Jamilyn Kunkle is facing child abuse, DUI and drug possession charges.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A Nassau County woman is facing several charges after police say she was driving recklessly and under the influence.

A child was in the car during the ordeal, deputies say.

In police body-camera footage obtained by First Coast News, an orange Jeep Wrangler can be seen swerving between lanes.

According to the arrest report, the responding deputy said the Kunkle's breath smelled like alcohol, that she had watery eyes and was unsteady on her feet.

The report says she did not pass a field sobriety test.

The woman admitted to the deputy that she had two margaritas earlier in the night but did not feel intoxicated

Kunkle was arrested, and her mother was called to pick the child up.

She was then found to have marijuana gummies and Adderall by jail staff when she was being booked in