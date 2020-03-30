A 17-year-old from Nassau County was arrested Saturday for allegedly molesting a child, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

The grandmother of the victim said she was walking through the living room and saw the teen straddled over the child with his genitalia out. When she asked him what he was doing, the teen was startled and fled the scene.

The teen was found 12 hours later in a Dollar General Store. He was later arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a child.