Nassau County teacher arrested for alleged lewd conduct with student

Angela Stewart was arrested by Jacksonville police Tuesday and is facing four felony charges.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Nassau County teacher was arrested Tuesday after allegedly engaging in lewd conduct with a student at a school, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Angela Stewart, 53, is being charged with soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct with a student, lewd behavior, lewd molestation and unlawful use of two-way communication device.

A redacted police report indicates that the engagement between the two, dates back from November 2022 to May 20. During the investigation, officers received screenshots of conversations between the student and Stewart.

Lighthouse Christian School released a statement saying they are "saddened and shocked."

Stewart was taken into custody after being interviewed by police Tuesday and is being held on a bond of $325,012.

Read the full statement from Esther Skinner of Lighthouse Christian School below:

In late April DCF investigators arrived at my campus due to an anonymous complaint made on behalf of a student regarding abuse occurring at home. Shortly after I was notified by Ms. Stewart that the same student initiated contact with Ms. Stewart over Facebook messenger asking for help because her mother was abusing her. Ms. Stewart shared with me that the student asked her to come pick her up from a nearby park and she did so. I let Ms. Stewart know that while I understand her heart to help students she was totally out of line with our strict policies regarding contact with students after hours. She firmly stated that she felt she did nothing wrong and was simply trying to help a student she felt was in need. I explained again that we have policies and procedures in place and she was to consider this to be a verbal reprimand.

On Monday of this week I was notified by a JSO detective that Ms. Stewart was under investigation. Upon learning this, Ms. Stewart was sent home as quickly and quietly as possible so as not to upset the school day any more than necessary. I informed the investigating Detective of our action and reassured him she would remain off campus, away from students. I was contacted by the detective late yesterday afternoon that Ms. Stewart had been arrested on the allegations and was being taken to jail.