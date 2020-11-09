Report: 12-year-old Nassau County student arrested after bringing three guns to school, mom tells police he recently shot, killed family dog

The boy had a revolver, a semiautomatic pistol and two boxes of .38 caliber ammunition in a lunch box, and a loaded semiautomatic pistol on his person, police said.

CALLAHAN, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office arrested a 12-year-old boy Thursday after deputies said he brought three guns to a private school in Callahan.

The deputy spoke with the student and his mother about the guns. The child's mother said he recently accidentally killed the family's Chihuaua with a pellet rifle when he was unsupervised, according to the report.

The mother also told the deputy she had unlocked the gun safe for her uncle, but thought it was locked back, the report says.

The school's staff searched the student's desk and found a drawing of a man outside of a school with guns, surrounded by several dead bodies covered in red marker signifying blood, the report says.

According to a case report from the sheriff's office, a deputy was sent to Anchor Church on U.S. 1 where the principal told the officer a teacher saw the student carrying two lunchboxes, one appearing to be extremely heavy. The teacher asked to hold the lunchbox, and the student reluctantly agreed, the report says.

The teacher then noticed the butt of a firearm sticking out and handed the lunchbox over to the principal, the report says. Inside the lunchbox was a large revolver, a sub-compact semiautomatic pistol and two boxes of .38 caliber ammunition, according to the report.

The principal told the deputy there were other students who were shown the firearms, the report says.

The teacher who discovered the guns said the student told her he brought them to school to show them to the principal, the report says.

While the deputy spoke to the school's administration, the student was placed in a separate room, under supervision of a second deputy, the report says. That deputy discovered the student had a third firearm on his person and quickly secured the weapon, a compact semiautomatic pistol which was loaded with a full magazine but with no round in the chamber, according to the report.