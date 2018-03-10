An employee of the Nassau County Sheriff's Office was arrested after his child reported him to a deputy for hitting him with a belt and leaving bruises.

According to a Nassau County Sheriff's Office Report, Ray Eslinger, 50, was arrested on a child abuse charge after his son told a school resource officer that he had been hit with a belt and bruises had been left.

The report stated this was the first time that bruises were left after a discipline spanking and that the two were "arguing back and forth over what sports he was playing."

Eslinger was arrested for one child abuse charge.

© 2018 WTLV