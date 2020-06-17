Nassau County Sheriff's Office: 7-month-old baby found with methamphetamine in system, parents facing child neglect charges

Travis Levi Hendricks, 35, and Jessica Lorin Leclair, 33, are facing child neglect charges after their child was determined to have meth in its system.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The parents of a 7-month-old baby are facing child neglect charges Wednesday after the child was determined to have methamphetamine in its system, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

At around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a possible child neglect case at the Baptist Hospital Nassau Emergency Room.

At the hospital, deputies were told that a 7-month-old baby was brought in by Nassau County Fire and Rescue at around 10:15 p.m.after having seizures. The child did not have any apparent physical injuries and was in a stabilized condition, deputies said. However, a toxicology exam was conducted, which determined that methamphetamine was in the child's system.

Nassau County Sheriff's Office detectives determined the child's parents, Travis Levi Hendricks, 35, and Jessica Lorin Leclair, 33, had obtained methamphetamine on Sunday while the child was with a sitter. They crushed a small rock of meth inside a $5 bill then placed it on a glass table and snorted it through a straw, deputies said. The $5 bill was then placed back into Hendricks's wallet.

The following day, while Leclair was at work, Hendricks was watching the child in the bedroom on the bed, according to the sheriff's office. While Hendricks was looking away on his phone, he noticed that the child had taken money out of his wallet and spread it out on the bed, including the $5 bill that was used to crush the meth, deputies said.

A short while later, Hendricks found the child unresponsive, gasping for air and having a seizure. That's when 911 was called, deputies said. Hendricks believes there was meth residue on the money, which was how it got into the child's system, according to deputies.

When deputies asked Hendricks where the wallet was, he said they stopped at an unknown gas station in Fernandina Beach and threw it into a trash can, the sheriff's office said.