'We got our man' | Nassau County sheriff describes capture of elusive, accused deputy killer

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said they put Patrick McDowell in handcuffs that belonged to Deputy Joshua Moyers. McDowell is accused of shooting Moyers to death.

CALLAHAN, Fla. — Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper took to the podium Tuesday afternoon and stated what many in town were waiting to hear: "We got our man. It's a great day in Nassau County."

The capture of Patrick McDowell comes five days after he allegedly shot Deputy Joshua Moyers to death during a traffic stop in the area of State Road 200 and Sandy Ford Road.

"We continued searching overnight and got leads on where he might be and where someone may pick him up," Leeper said during a news conference where he officially announced the arrest.

The sheriff said another person is in custody for allegedly helping McDowell elude law enforcement. He said there may be more arrests of others who possibly helped McDowell evade police.

Based off of tips they received, Leeper said officers gathered at the ballpark in Callahan near the bathrooms and concession stand area. That's where they heard McDowell.

"He called out that he wanted to give himself up," Leeper said. "He came out of the bathroom and we had him get down on the ground and crawl. He crawled like a baby. Like the coward he is."

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office SWAT team shouted orders to McDowell and when he didn't comply, the released a K-9.

"He didn’t fully cooperate. They unleased one of their dogs and it attacked him on the arm so they can get him in handcuffs," Leeper said.

"The handcuffs that were put on him were Deputy Moyers'," Leeper said.