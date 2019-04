The Nassau County Sheriff's Office says they are trying to locate a man wanted for attempted murder and armed robbery.

The sheriff's office says Dylan Michael Page, also known as Dylan Barcaro, is known to frequent Jacksonville, Florida, but may have fled to North Carolina.

If you recognize this suspect or have information that could lead to an arrest, you are urged to contact NCSO Detective Herrington at 904-548-4003.

You can also enter tips online at www.fccrimestoppers.com.