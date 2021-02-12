Nassau County man accused of killing his family served as music director at Jacksonville church

The church says he was an active member there for 23 years.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — William Broyles was an active member of the Hodges Boulevard Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville.

There, the 57-year-old served as the Director of Music Ministries, according to the church.

While the Nassau County Sheriff's Office said Broyles confessed to killing his family, the church said it was out of his character. First Coast News reached out to the church for further comment, but they declined to say anything.

Broyles' profile was attached to the church's website, but it has since been removed.

In a statement on its website, Hodges Boulevard Presbyterian Church said "We mourn the the devastating loss to the church, Bill's remaining family, and the larger community."

The Jacksonville house of worship is planning a prayer vigil, Sunday at 5 p.m., in the sanctuary.

The news of a triple homicide comes as shock to neighbors who live near the Broyles residence.

Carl Milton lived in the Spring Lake Estates for 20 years. He told First Coast News how he would occasionally interact with Broyles. Neighbors said he would be seen walking his dogs. They described him as someone who kept to himself.

"I can't imagine why he would've done that," Milton said. "It had to have been something."

Bond was denied for the Nassau County man. Thursday, Broyles appeared before a judge for the first time.

He's charged with three counts of second-degree murder. The sheriff's office said there is no criminal history at the home or a history of any calls to authorities.