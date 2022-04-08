Drug raids involving Nassau County Sheriff's Office lead to seizure of heroin, MDMA, cocaine and guns

“These drug dealers prey on and make money off others who are addicted to drugs,” said Nassau Sheriff Bill Leeper.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people have been arrested and charged with various drug and weapon related charged after two raids by the Nassau County Narcotics Drug Task Force, according to a press release from Sheriff Bill Leeper.

On Wednesday, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team members, with the assistance from the Fernandina Beach Police Department, served a search warrant in the 600 block of South 12th Street in Fernandina Beach.

Inside the home, deputies reportedly found marijuana, cocaine and MDMA. Deputies say they also found drug paraphernalia and digital scales.

Gus Antonio Holcey, 41, of Fernandina Beach, was charged with three counts of drug possession, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and keeping a place where drugs are sold/kept and declared a public nuisance.

Darien Jovon Owens, age 25, of Fernandina Beach, was charged with two counts of drug possession and one count of possession of marijuana with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a School or Public Park.

Deputies say 42.6 grams of marijuana individually weighed out and packaged ready to be sold was seized, as well as 0.3 grams of powder cocaine, and 3.4 grams of MDMA.

On Thursday, members of the NCSO Narcotics Drug Task Force assisted the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) with a search warrant located in the 1800 Biscayne Circle of Jacksonville.

Jadarien Turner, age 26 from Jacksonville, was arrested from inside the residence and charged with one count of armed possession of illegal drugs, one count of possession of marijuana with intent to sell and one count of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Deputies say there were two small children, a one month and 3-year-old, inside the residence at the time of the search and DCF will be contacted to conduct an investigation.

Detectives say they located three pounds of marijuana, 3.8 grams of cocaine, 4.1 grams of Oxycodone 10 mg pills, approximately four grams of suspected heroin, five THC cartridges, two firearms with ammunition and four additional magazines.