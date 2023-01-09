Nassau County deputy arrested after allegedly being involved in 'domestic dispute'

Earice Rhoden Jr., 49, is facing charges of using a firearm while being under the influence of alcohol or drugs and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA, Fla. — A Nassau County deputy was arrested after a six-hour long standoff occurred in the Widlight community Thursday night into Friday morning, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

In a statement sent to First Coast News, Sheriff Bill Leeper says on Thursday around 11 p.m., one deputy responded to a residence in the community in reference to a "domestic dispute" that involved Rhoden and a family member. Leeper says Rhoden, who was off-duty at the time, allegedly fired two shots in an unknown direction when the other deputy arrived on scene and tried to de-escalate the situation. The arrest warrant states Rhoden attempted to go back inside his residence but could not gain entry due to the door being locked.

Rhoden was "intoxicated" and armed himself with a rifle along with a pistol and was "attempting to leave the house," the arrest warrant states.

The responding deputy called for backup and the Nassau County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team as well as the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office SWAT team responded to the scene, Leeper told First Coast News.

The arrest warrant states that after backup arrived, Rhoden fired "five shots from his weapon that went over the top" of a marked patrol vehicle, along with "two follow up shots towards the NCSO Drone that was flying over the residence." Rhoden also is accused of pointing his pistol at a deputy during the standoff and "then retreated into the garage."

According to the booking report, Rhoden was taken into custody at 5:05 a.m. as the incident was "resolved peacefully," Leeper said. There were no injuries reported in the standoff.

Leeper says Rhoden has been suspended without pay and is currently being held on no bond.

Leeper issued the following statement to First Coast News Friday: