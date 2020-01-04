YULEE, Fla. —

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying two men accused of stealing from the Walmart in Yulee.

Deputies shared several surveillance photos of the two men on the NCSO Facebook page. They said the suspects were involved in several cases of shoplifting, but did not say when the shoplifting occured.

If you have any information on who the men are, you are asked to contact Detective Beazley at 904-548-4005.

You can also remain anonymous and send a tip to First Coast Crimestoppers for a possible reward up to $3,000. The phone number is 1-866-845-TIPS or online here.

