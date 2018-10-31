A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for sexual battery on a family member older than 12 but younger than 18.

A school resource officer reported to a Nassau County Sheriff's Office deputy that a girl had reported that she had been sexually battered. She said it began when she was 10 and 11 years old and the last battery had occurred one month prior to her reporting.

She said about once a month the suspect would abuse her.

The suspect admitted to the abuse to the deputy and was taken into custody.

© 2018 WTLV