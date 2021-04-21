NAS Jacksonville airman pleads guilty to distributing child sexual abuse videos

Authorities said Evan Andrew Bubbers, 21, uploaded the videos on the internet and shared them with other users on a social media app.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Navy airman pleaded guilty to distributing child sexual abuse images and videos over the internet, the United States Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Evan Andrew Bubbers, 21, was arrested on March 30, at Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

According to court documents, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office contacted the Naval Criminal Investigative Service in Jacksonville about a cyber tip that had been received by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on March 17.

NCMEC told authorities that a social media app had filed a cyber tip reporting that videos depicting child sexual abuse had been uploaded over the internet and shared with other users on the app.

JSO conducted an investigation and found that the distribution of these videos was connected to Bubbers through the internet service for his barracks residence at NAS Jacksonville.

During an interview, Bubbers admitted to uploading and sharing material depicting the sexual abuse of children using the app, including the video from the cyber tip, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

Authorities also found the video from the cyber tip during a search of Bubbers’ cell phone.