JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Newly released 911 calls reveal the mother of a 9-year-old Ocala boy accused of stabbing his 5-year-old sister Monday afternoon had only left her home for a moment before she said she walked in on the shocking scene.

"My son stabbed my daughter, my son stabbed my daughter!" the children's frantic mother could be heard repeating to the 911 operator.

As the operator tries to calm the caller down, the mother is asked what happened. She said she had only left her Berkeley Pointe apartment on Northeast 7th Street to check the mail when the stabbing happened.

“I went to check the mail," she said. "I came back, and by the time I came back from the mail, he was stabbing her. I don't know what happened!”

The caller said her son stabbed her daughter with a knife. When the operator asked her where her son was, she said he was in the bathroom but ran off.

“I just need an ambulance," she told the operator. "My daughter is about to die.”

Officers responded at around 4:20 p.m. and found the 5-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds. Police said the girl was stabbed multiple times in the back while their mother was out of the house for 10 minutes.

The boy, identified only as Joseph, was found hiding in a maintenance shed nearby, police said. He was arrested after being interviewed by detectives and is being charged with attempted first-degree murder, according to a news release.

Investigators said the boy told them he first thought about killing his sister two days earlier.

A report from the Associated Press said the victim was alert and able to communicate. She was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her condition was not immediately known.