A Jacksonville mother is asking the man who she believes shot her son to turn himself in. That man is also a family member.

Seven-year-old Dionta Inman Jr. is out of the hospital and spoke to First Coast News after he was shot early Friday morning on Jacksonville's Westside.

"I am OK," Inman Jr. said.

You wouldn’t know it by the smile he carried on his face or even the way he walked down the street, that Inman was shot less than 72 hours ago.

“I heard my dad and my uncle arguing," he said.

“Unfortunately, I wish he never would have ran to the door," his mother, Tarvia Foster, said.

Foster said Inman was playing on the couch with his phone when he heard a lot of noise outside Friday morning.

“Then I went in the doorway and my cousin tried to shoot at my dad and shot me," Inman said.

Three shots hit the house and another into the child's hip. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has not made an arrest or named a person of interest.

“I’m still taking it kind of hard, but I’m OK," Foster said. "Just glad that he’s home and OK."

Foster hasn’t spoken to her family since the incident. She said it's for her children’s safety but is asking the person who pulled the trigger to speak up.

“I’m just wishing whoever did it, come forward and be honest, tell the truth," Foster said.

At this point, Foster believes the shooting stemmed from a dispute over family members failing to pay a fair share to repair Inman's four-wheeler. A four-wheeler that one of them crashed before Inman could ride.

“I wasn’t expecting none of this because we’re all family and shouldn’t have went this far," Foster said.

Foster said her son still has a few follow up appointments at a local hospital but is glad he is doing OK.