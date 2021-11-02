'My case is a political cause': Man accused of smashing windows at post office, hospital representing self in property damage case

Christian Smith is charged with property damage after police say he shattered windows and doors at a Fort Caroline Road post office and Baptist Medical Center.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The man accused of stealing an excavator and driving through the glass entryway of Baptist Medical Center, as well as smashing windows at a Fort Caroline Road post office, says he will represent himself in court, calling his a "political case."

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested 40-year-old Christian Smith last month on criminal mischief charges. Police said they identified him through a tip from a citizen.

In a virtual court appearance Thursday, Smith repeatedly rejected Judge Jeb Branham's urging to consider having a public defender represent him. He pleaded not guilty to all three counts against him, including two counts of property damage and one county of taking construction material from a posted construction site.

On Dec. 30, police were called to the post office at 10900 Fort Caroline Rd., where they found someone had shattered the windows and glass door of the building.

On Jan. 2, officers were called to Baptist Medical Center at 800 Prudential Dr., where someone had stolen an excavator from a nearby construction site and drove through the entrance to Baptist's maternity ward.

Witnesses at @BaptistHealthJx downtown say someone drove excavator through the maternity entrance. According to Baptist, a man stole it from construction site across the street from campus. No one was hurt. Baptist working with JSO on investigation. Photos: witness @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/JRlkO4nkpu — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) January 3, 2021

"Your honor, I need internet access to effectively represent myself, and I hope you will grant that while I'm in jail or release me," Smith told the judge. "Essentially, my case is political. It's a political cause. It's not, like, just a simple criminal case."

Branham said every time Smith comes before the court, he will continue to advise him to allow the public defender's office to represent him, because he believes it is in any criminal defendant's best interest to have a lawyer.

Smith also claimed it was unconstitutional for him not to be granted internet access while being held in jail, since he would not be able to do research to file a discovery in the case.

"Based on my reading of the Constitution and the constitutional rights that I'm entitled to ... I believe the state of Florida is violating the Constitution by not giving inmates internet access to represent themselves," Smith said. "So I would request that you order the jail to grant me internet access. I think that's well within my constitutional rights."

Branham responded by saying that even when defendants choose to represent themselves, they still have to abide by the rules of the criminal procedure and the courtroom.

"If you don't, then I can appoint somebody to represent you against your decision to represent yourself," the judge said. "The state doesn't have to treat you any differently or easier because you're representing yourself."

Smith said he understood the risks of representing himself and said he would "take it on the chin" and fight for internet access for inmates later.