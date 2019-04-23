The St. Augustine Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a violent assault that turned deadly.

Police say that on Sunday, around 10:30 a.m. officers responded to the wooded area behind 32 Louise St. in reference to an assault. When they got there the officers discovered a male who was unconscious at a campsite.

According to the witnesses, Will Alexander Burrell, came to stay at their campsite after having been involved in a fight with Jeremy Daniel Davis.

According to the witnesses, the victim and the suspect had been sharing a campsite up until an altercation ensued over their shared camp area being dirty.

The witnesses stated that Davis later snuck over to their camp area where the victim was staying and proceeded to punch and kick Burell until he became unconscious.

Officers say they observed moderate bleeding and swelling on the victim’s face. The victim was transported out of the wooded area and life-flighted to Memorial Hospital.

Subsequently, around 6 p.m., hospital staff informed the police that Burrell had succumbed to his injuries. The Burell was taken into custody at the St. Johns County Jail and charged with 2nd-degree Homicide.