JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder-suicide on the Westside that left three people dead.

JSO said they found three adults dead and two others in critical condition at 11400 Brian Lakes Dr. Saturday morning. They say the incident occurred around 3 a.m.

Officers said the two transported to the hospital had gunshot wounds.

While being transported, JSO said one of the victims told officers the name of the suspect who shot her. That suspect is dead inside the home, JSO believes.

JSO is calling it a likely murder-suicide incident.

Officers believe all members inside the home knew each other, but no potential motive has been released.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to First Coast News for any updates.