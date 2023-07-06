Man found dead in 'Gilligan's Island' area in Georgia

ST. MARYS, Ga. — The St. Marys Police Department has reported a dead body found in the area off of Georgia Highway 40 commonly referred to as "Gilligan's Island."
Officers were dispatched to the area at 12:06 p.m. Thursday.
They found a white man in the water, 150 yards from the shoreline, according to a press release.
The man was brought to shore and pronounced dead, with help from the St. Marys Fire Department.
Police will not release the mans identity until his family can be notified of his death.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is helping to investigate this case. If you know anything, contact Lt. Gary Nichols at 912-882-4488.