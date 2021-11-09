Report: Woman wanted for 'brazen' murder in New York arrested in Jacksonville

A 42-year-old woman from Brooklyn was arrested in Jacksonville Monday in connection to the murder of Delia Johnson, WABC-TV reports.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman wanted for murder out of New York City was allegedly arrested in Jacksonville Monday afternoon

Claudia Banton, 42, was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m. Her arrest documents suggest that she is a wanted fugitive out of Kings County, New York.

Johnson, also 42, was standing on a street in Brooklyn back in August when another woman casually walked up behind her and shot her in the head, reports WABC-TV.

Surveillance video posted by WABC-TV shows a woman casually walking up to another woman on the street, shooting her in the head and walk back to her car.



The outlet reports that the suspect has not yet been identified, but was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida, and she is awaiting extradition to New York.