Jacksonville man arrested, accused in killing of woman found in Allendale

Nathniel Slade has been charged with murder in the April 20 death of Ladonna Williams. Police have not said how she died.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A murder arrest has been made stemming from a case involving the body of a woman found April 20 at 2900 W. 9th Street in Allendale, near the corner of W. Ninth and St. Clair.

"Investigative efforts by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as: forty-one-year-old Nathaniel Slade," a JSO news release states. He has been charged with murder.

The woman he's accused of killing is Ladonna Williams. Her cause of death was initially reported as "undetermined," but police have since listed the death as a homicide. Williams was found in a fenced-in backyard, police said. The homeowner was cleaning when they discovered Williams' remains. The home was vacant at the time of the discovery.

The body was partially covered, but an official said that could have been the result of fallen foliage.