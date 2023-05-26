Multiple people shot in Glynn County, investigators ask for information

All of the victims survived the shooting and are between the ages of 18-21.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple people were shot in Glynn County, Georgia early on Friday morning, according to law enforcement. All of the victims are between the ages of 18-21.

Around 12:49 a.m., the Glynn County Police Department responded to the area of Wasp Drive located in the Fairway Oaks neighborhood in reference to a shooting. Officers determined five people in total had been shot at a party held after a local high school graduation.

One man was found on scene who had been shot. Investigators then determined that four other shooting victims, three men and one woman, were taken separately to the hospital for treatment, according to GCPD.

Four of the victims' injuries were non-life-threatening and one victim is still receiving medial treatment.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call GCPD at (912) 554-7802 or Silent Witness at (912)-264-1333.