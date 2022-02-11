Multiple people arrested in Jacksonville drug bust involving fentanyl on the Westside

Five people have been arrested and charged with various drug offenses.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Five people have been arrested in connection to a drug bust on Jacksonville's Westside this week, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police made the arrests at a home located at 9044 Crystal Springs Road, which, at one point, may have served as a daycare and nursery facility.

Google Maps suggests lists 'Cindy C's Day Nursery & Child Care Facility' as also having that address.

First Coast News is working to learn more about how the business and the arrests are connected, if at all. Our news team has reached out to the owners associated with the business license.