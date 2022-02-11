Multiple people arrested in Jacksonville drug bust involving fentanyl on the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Five people have been arrested in connection to a drug bust on Jacksonville's Westside this week, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Police made the arrests at a home located at 9044 Crystal Springs Road, which, at one point, may have served as a daycare and nursery facility.
Google Maps suggests lists 'Cindy C's Day Nursery & Child Care Facility' as also having that address.
First Coast News is working to learn more about how the business and the arrests are connected, if at all. Our news team has reached out to the owners associated with the business license.
- Amber Marshall, 36, was charged with possession of cocaine and distributing or selling fentanyl.
- Brandy Poturich, 38, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of under 20 grams of marijuana.
- Ashley Peyton, 39, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia
- Christopher Marshall, 38, was charged with distributing or selling fentanyl
- Joel Coleman, 56, charged with distributing or selling fentanyl and also possession of a controlled substance without a prescription