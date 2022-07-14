JSO looking for multiple people allegedly connected to car theft on Monument Road

Police say the victim’s vehicle was stolen by an unknown suspect in a blue shirt and white shorts.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — (The video above is from a previous report)

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is requesting assistance in identifying several people who allegedly stole a car on Monument Road.

JSO says on May 2, patrol officers responded to a report of an auto theft in the area of 1200 Monument Road. Police say the victim’s vehicle was stolen by an unknown suspect in a blue shirt and white shorts.

Police say on May 4, 2022, patrol officers responded to the area of 1000 Monument Road in reference to a follow-up investigation involving the theft.

JSO says the previously reported stolen vehicle was spotted by witnesses, occupied by four people, including the initial suspect.

The pictured suspects departed the scene prior to police arrival.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in identifying these suspects. Anyone who has any information regarding the identities of these suspects is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTIps@jaxsheriff.org.