Multiple arrested after fight involving crowd at Terry Parker High

A 14-year-old boy was stunned in the upper back by police, according to the incident report.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several people have been arrested after an altercation near Terry Parker High School last week involving both adults and juveniles.

According to a police report, last Wednesday, officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the grounds outside school walls around 8:15 p.m. in reference to an officer calling for help.

Upon arrival, officers say they immediately observed one of the victim's attempting to disperse a large crowd near the track while escorting a woman away from the area.

Before officers could reach the front gate, a 14-year-old boy allegedly approached an officer "in an aggressive manner," according to a police report.

JSO says officers ordered the 14-year-old to leave the campus area, but he refused. Police say efforts to subdue the boy were made, but initially unsuccessful due to the growing crowd.

The police report says that deputies began delivering strikes to the 14-year-old's face in attempts to gain compliance. Police say after several unsuccessful attempts to place him in handcuffs, one of the officers stunned the teen in the upper middle back with his department issued CEW (conductive electrical weapon).

At the same time, JSO reportedly observed a 16-year-old girl run toward one of the officers. Police say they placed the girl on the ground, where she was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, the report says while officers were struggling with the two teenagers, another teenager was attempting to leave the scene. Police say they gave chase, and she was taken into custody without incident.

During JSO's attempt to walk the juveniles back to their patrol vehicles, officers report being met by another large crowd "who were clearly angry."

Police say among the crowd was Caprese Osorio, 34, who was allegedly seen walking briskly toward one of the officers. Police say her "intentions were clearly hostile" and ordered her to stop walking toward him.

However, police say Osorio refused and was placed on the ground by where she continued to disregard all of his commands to "stop resisting". Osorio was placed into handcuffs and the situation diffused shortly after, police say.

Overall, there were two juveniles and one adult arrested as a result of the incident. The two juveniles were charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

The adult, Osorio, was charged with resisting an officer with violence.

According to a school calendar, there was a middle school track meet and a high school baseball game happening in the area on the same evening.