Multiple agencies are assisting in a raid on a Jacksonville Beach business Wednesday, according to the Jacksonville FBI.

The Department of Homeland Security Investigations said they were supporting the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office with a law enforcement action at Tang Dynasty located at 317 9th Ave. N.

FBI Jacksonville said they were assisting with the joint law enforcement operation at a business in Jacksonville Beach. They said the investigation was ongoing and further details could not be released at this time.

A customer who was inside the business at the time of the raid told First Coast News that the owners of the business along with workers were placed in handcuffs.

