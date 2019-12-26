Police have released the mugshots of the two men taken into custody last week in connection to a missing person's case turned homicide investigation in Alabama

Police say David Manuel Cordero Hernandez, 32, and Marcos Javier Morales Oslan, 21, were arrested in connection with the disappearance of 21-year-old Tracie Dennis. 

Hernandez and Oslan were arrested in the Jackson Heights area of Jacksonville shortly before midnight on Dec. 20. Both are charged with murder.

Neighbors in Alabama told investigators they heard two gunshots and a scream coming from the home Monday night.

During a press conference, police said they found a body at the home buried in the backyard, WPMI reports.

Police believe the body belonged to Dennis.

