Authorities released the mugshot of the man who reportedly caused a high-speed chase that ended in Macclenny on Wednesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the chase started after 27-year-old Patrick O'Neal Quest from Titusville, Fla., got into an altercation with a police officer from Georgia.

Troopers were asked to assist with the pursuit on Interstate 75, which continued onto I-10 eastbound. Quest exited onto State Road 228 and turned into the Walmart parking lot in Macclenny. Once he was in the lot, he fled the vehicle on foot, troopers said.

Quest was apprehended at the entrance of the Walmart. The vehicle he exited continued to roll and struck a tractor-trailer.

There were no injuries reported.

FHP says they clocked Quest going over 100 miles per hour.

Quest was charged with a multitude of crimes from fleeing, to drug possession, to having a loaded firearm, trooper said. He will also face charges in South Georgia for alleged assault on an officer.

