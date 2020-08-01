The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has released a photo of the man arrested for driving a stolen vehicle belonging to a teacher at Atlantic Coast High School that was found dead in her home.

Zebulon Perkins is facing a felony charge of dealing in stolen property. Police say he was found with a stolen vehicle that belonged to "V.J.," the victim who was found dead inside her home in the 500 block of Glen Alan Court North on Dec. 28.

JSO has still not officially identified "V.J." as Vivian James, an Atlantic Coast High School teacher, but family and friends have.

According to an arrest report, officers were called about a home invasion robbery at the home around 7:41 a.m. where they found the victim dead inside. The victim's vehicle, a 2007 Toyota Camry, was also missing at the time of the call.

The vehicle was located that day at Hospitality Inn & Suites, 7071 103rd St., where Perkins was reportedly seen throwing out items from the vehicle.

He then proceeded to leave the hotel and deputies conducted a traffic stop. During the stop, Perkins and his girlfriend, identified as Darnequa Bolden, were detained, according to police records.

Bolden told police Perkins picked her up and told her he bought the vehicle from a friend for $2,000. She said she questioned Perkins about why the vehicle was filled with another person's belongings, such as a Bible and makeup, police records state.

Police then interviewed Perkins who told them he bought the vehicle from Facebook, according to the arrest report.

JSO showed Perkins a picture of the victim's home and said he immediately recognized it. He told police he went to the home on Dec. 26 to talk about anxiety issues he'd been having with the victim, the arrest report states.

Several sources, including a close family friend, said Perkins was James' former neighbor. Neighbors said Perkins moved from the neighborhood a couple of years ago, and did handy work on James' home, including mowing her lawn and installing a camera security system.